Cards, letters fill Marion County Sheriff’s Office after deputy killed in crash
Cards and letters fill a wall in the Marion County Sheriff's Office after the department lost one of their own in December. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | January 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 9:26 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heartfelt words and uplifting messages continue to come into the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after losing one of their own.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture on Facebook showing a wall that’s covered with cards and letters, expressing their condolences over the loss of Cpl. Michael Latu.

PFC. Michael Shawn Latu
PFC. Michael Shawn Latu (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

“I’m fairly certain every state is represented,” the Facebook post states.

Latu was killed in December while responding to a call for service.

Troopers said he was driving east on U.S. 76 when his Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a bridge pillar.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it is copying each letter and card and will make a keepsake book for Latu’s family and for the department.

