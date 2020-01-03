Cards, letters fill Marion County Sheriff’s Office after deputy killed in crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heartfelt words and uplifting messages continue to come into the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after losing one of their own.
The sheriff’s office posted a picture on Facebook showing a wall that’s covered with cards and letters, expressing their condolences over the loss of Cpl. Michael Latu.
“I’m fairly certain every state is represented,” the Facebook post states.
Latu was killed in December while responding to a call for service.
Troopers said he was driving east on U.S. 76 when his Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a bridge pillar.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it is copying each letter and card and will make a keepsake book for Latu’s family and for the department.
