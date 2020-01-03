Authorities recover vintage signs stolen from Litchfield restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some vintage signs that were stolen last month are now back in the right hands.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Friday that the vintage Gulf, Pure and ESSO gasoline signs that were taken from the Litchfield Fish House on Ocean Highway have been recovered.
The restaurant owner said the signs were stolen between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
The large metals signs were found in Sumter County after an investigation by the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division.
No arrests have been made in the case yet.
Anyone with information should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
