Two arrested in connection to deadly Kings Highway shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Monday night on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
According to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Deangelo Alston, 31, of Myrtle Beach, and Terry Beaufort, 31, of Kingstree, have been charged with murder and attempted distribution of marijuana.
“A tremendous amount of work was completed in a very short amount of time,” said Chief Amy Prock. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners as well as our community to seek out those individuals who wish to do our community harm and bring them to justice.”
Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Kings Highway for reports of a person shot. According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest, a male victim was found in a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the victim as 23-year-old Quashaun Bromell from Myrtle Beach.
