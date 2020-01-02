Travelers head home as holiday season wraps up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the holiday season officially comes to an end, many travelers are heading back home before returning to work and school.
Compared to the larger airports it was a pretty calm scene at the airport on the first day of the new year at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Several airport workers said the day had been fairly calm and most flights were all on time.
As most people will head back to work Thursday, one of the busiest times for traveling seems to have gone pretty well for flyers this holiday season.
Every flight departing from the airport was on time, while arrivals were actually getting to the airport earlier than expected.
With short lines at baggage check and TSA security checkpoints, passengers said this year, in regards to air travel, almost all their flights were on time and they saw hospitality from airport and airline workers.
Sean O’Donnell was flying home with his sons to Philadelphia after spending the holidays with family in Myrtle Beach. He said MYR has always been a great airport for them to travel through, especially around Christmas and New Year’s, knowing the crowds will be much smaller and flights tend to also leave on time.
”Everyone seems to be working in unison and you really feel welcomed here. Everyone here is just trying to get along; very small security lines and our flight was on time. So we’ve been lucky,” O’Donnell said.
While the lines are much shorter than larger airports, those who are going to be traveling this weekend are encouraged to get to the airport early to get through TSA and to their gate on time.
