TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Highway 501 at Lake Busbee Bridge causes major backups

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Highway 501 is causing major backups during the Thursday night rush hour.
Conway police and firefighter responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of Highway 501 at the Lake Busbee Bridge.
Taylor Newell with the city of Conway said at one point both lanes were blocked but crews have been able to open up one of the lanes and are working to clear the roadway.
Newell said people were injured in the crash, but it’s not clear how badly they were hurt.
