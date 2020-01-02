Suspect Search: Man accused of domestic violence in front of 4-year-old child

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said in one case a victim fears for her life and in a second one a man is accused of trying to steal a drone right off the store shelves.
Conway police are trying to find Jave Ajhere Brown.
Last June, authorities responded to a domestic violence incident.
The victim said she and Brown had an argument and he was being verbally abusive so she went to bed. The next morning, Brown told her he was going back home to New Jersey.
The two started arguing again and as Brown realized the victim was dressing her four-year-old child and planning to leave, he started screaming and cussing at her. He threatened to punch her in the jaw and send her flying down the stairs.
She said he squared up to her as if he was going to punch her. He also threatened to kill her. The entire time the victim said she was holding her daughter. She said given their past history, she fears for her life.
Brown is charged with failure to appear on domestic violence charges in the second degree. He’s 23 years old and has a last known address of Bellamy Avenue in Green Sea.
Myrtle Beach police are trying to find Kyle Reuben Kendall.
Authorities responded in July to the Walmart on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach regarding shoplifting.
The loss prevention officer said he saw on camera Kendall take a knife out of its package and put it in his pocket. The officers said that Kendall continued through the store and grabbed a drone off of the shelf, carried it to a different part of the store and tried to open it.
A police report showed that he was unable to cut through the security cable on the box with a razor blade so he allegedly hid the drone on a shelf.
The officer took him to the office where Kendall admitted to taking the knife with no intention of paying for it. He also admitted to trying to cut the box open to steal the drone as well.
Kendall was arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail. A look at Kendall’s criminal history shows that he has prior convictions for 38 crimes within the last 10 years.
Kendall is now charged with failure to appear for shoplifting.
He’s 35 years old and has a last known address listed as homeless.
