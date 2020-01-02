Survey names Original Benjamin’s best buffet in S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A survey by Reader’s Digest has named The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood the best buffet in the Palmetto State.
The restaurant, located at 9593 N. Kings Hwy., has been a Grand Strand staple since 1986.
According to their website, The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood is famous for introducing the Myrtle Beach area to the “Calabash style,” seafood that is lightly battered and deep-fried.
Donna Rebello, the marketing manager at The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood, said they are thrilled with the honor. She added the restaurant is always working to improve the customer experience.
