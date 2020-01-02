SCDMV mobile offices selling REAL IDs coming to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Beginning October 2020, you will not be able to board a plane, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation with a standard license. The new ID card puts South Carolina in compliance with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law enacted for extra security following the 9-11 terrorist attacks. (Source: SCDMVONLINE.COM)
By WMBF News Staff | January 2, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 5:43 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will head out on a statewide tour aimed at getting more residents their REAL ID driver’s license or identification card in 2020.

According to a press release, SCDMV’s Self-contained Hazardous Area Response Kits will be placed one day in each county over the next five months to allow people a convenient way to purchase the REAL ID.

These mobile offices will be operational from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the release stated.

During the first week of the tour, stops will be made in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The dates and locations are:

Monday, January 6, 2020

Myrtle Beach Train Depot

851 Broadway Street

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Marion County Administrative Office

2523 East Highway 76

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Drive

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Florence, exact location TBD

Friday, January 10, 2020

Darlington County Library

204 North Main Street

To purchase a REAL ID, customers must bring with them all of the following:

· Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

· Proof of Social Security Number (Social security card, 1099, non-1099, W-2)

· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

· Proof of All Legal Name Changes

· Applicable payment ($25; cash, check, or card accepted)

