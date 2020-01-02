SCDMV mobile offices selling REAL IDs coming to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will head out on a statewide tour aimed at getting more residents their REAL ID driver’s license or identification card in 2020.
According to a press release, SCDMV’s Self-contained Hazardous Area Response Kits will be placed one day in each county over the next five months to allow people a convenient way to purchase the REAL ID.
These mobile offices will be operational from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the release stated.
During the first week of the tour, stops will be made in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The dates and locations are:
Monday, January 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach Train Depot
851 Broadway Street
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Marion County Administrative Office
2523 East Highway 76
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Drive
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Florence, exact location TBD
Friday, January 10, 2020
Darlington County Library
204 North Main Street
To purchase a REAL ID, customers must bring with them all of the following:
· Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)
· Proof of Social Security Number (Social security card, 1099, non-1099, W-2)
· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address
· Proof of All Legal Name Changes
· Applicable payment ($25; cash, check, or card accepted)
Beginning October 2020, S.C. residents will not be able to board a plane, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation with a standard license. The new ID card puts South Carolina in compliance with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law enacted for extra security following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
