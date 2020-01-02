Investigation underway into second shooting in Lake City; one person hurt

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police are investigating another shooting Thursday night.
Lake City police Sgt. Amy Pringle said officers were called to the area of Rae and Lassie streets.
Pringle said that one person was shot, but the person’s condition has not been released.
There are very few details at this time since this is an active investigation.
Lake City police are also investigating a shooting that occurred earlier in the day on Deep River and Moore streets. One man was shot in the leg in that case.
