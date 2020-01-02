One wanted in connection to two Conway area home invasions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested one person in connection to two violent home invasions in the Conway area, but they’re still looking for the second suspect in the case.
Officers are searching for 21-year-old Quashean Phillips. He is wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder, burglary and assault.
Authorities have already arrested 27-year-old Davonte Shepard in the case. He faces several charges including attempted murder, burglary and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Horry County police said it all stems from two home invasions that they said took place Saturday on Franks Lane.
An investigation found that around 6:30 a.m., Phillips and Shepard forced their way into a home. Police said once the two got inside the home, they got into a struggle with the homeowner. Investigators said one of the suspects shot the homeowner in the leg. The homeowner then stabbed Shepard with a pocket knife, according to police.
Investigators said after that home invasion, the two forced their way into another home, where the suspects assaulted two victims.
The two ran from the scenes, but Shepard was later found at a hospital where he was being treated for his stab wound.
Phillips’ location is unknown at this time. If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call 843-248-1520.
