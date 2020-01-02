Mother of Clemson RB Travis Etienne says LSU fans have been sending threats

(WAFB) - Family members of two Clemson football players have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations surrounding threatening messages they’ve received during the College Football Playoffs.
Lady Stewart, mother of Clemson WR Tee Higgins, posted a tweet taunting her harassers.
“Thinking about deactivating my Twitter account,” she wrote on Dec. 30. “These people are so mean. I can’t handle u.” Stewart finished the tweet with #NOT and a laughing emoji.
The tweet caught the attention of Donnette Etienne, mother of star Clemson running back Travis Etienne, of Jennings, Louisiana. She says she’s been receiving threats from Ohio State and LSU fans.
“I’m with you Sister. Ohio State fans butt hurt. LSU fans butt hurt and we haven’t played yet... SMDH,” she tweeted. “We from Louisiana. We are getting all kind of threats.”
The clash of the Tigers will happen at the National Championship game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. The Clemson Tigers defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl and LSU dominated Oklahoma 63-28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
