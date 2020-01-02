Lake City police investigate shooting that left one hurt

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police said one man was shot Thursday afternoon.
Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker said officers were called to the shooting around 3:17 p.m. on Deep River and Moore Streets.
He said one man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. The police chief said the injury appears to be non-life threatening.
Coker said someone shot the man and it was not an accident.
He said no one is in custody at this time.
Coker said the shooting is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.