Key West Grill closing at Broadway at the Beach after 25 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another long-time staple of Broadway at the Beach is closing its doors.
According to Jay Rodriguez, spokesperson for Broadway at the Beach, Key West Grill will be closing.
“Key West Grill has been serving guests at Broadway at the Beach since we opened 25 years ago. It is unfortunate to see them leave. We are working on the next exciting offering for our guests.”
It is the second long-time restaurant at Broadway at the Beach to announce it would be closing after almost a quarter of a century.
Last month, it was announced the Liberty Brewery and Grill would merge Liberty Tap Room and Grill, which is located off 76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Liberty Brewery and Grill will have a two-day celebration party to commemorate its 25 years at Broadway at the Beach on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.
