HCPD responds to recruiter’s lawsuit alleging discrimination, retaliation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Horry County Police Department denied allegations made by a recruiter that she was discriminated against when it came to being promoted.
That denial was in response to a lawsuit Jodi Ridgeway, a woman in her 40s, filed against the HCPD last October. She was hired as a patrol officer in October 2011 and is currently a recruiter.
The lawsuit was initially filed in Horry County, but it has since been moved to federal court. The department’s response was filed on Dec. 20, 2019.
“The Defendant notes that the Plaintiff has been a valued member of the Horry County Police Department throughout her employment with the Defendant,” the response states.
According to the lawsuit, the HCPD’s Internal Affairs department went through several changes in 2018. One of the changes included Don Causey being forced to resign his position with Internal Affairs as an inspector, a position Ridgeway applied for.
Ridgeway was one of the top three applicants for the position and was even congratulated for performing so well in her interviews, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit went on to say that neither of the three applicants was hired, and instead, the chief hired Eric Carpenter, an African-American.
The lawsuit claims that Carpenter was not qualified for the position because he had not received training, wasn’t licensed as an officer in South Carolina, had no college education and was required to attend the training academy.
After Carpenter was hired, Ridgeway filed her first charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and that’s when she claims she was treated differently.
The lawsuit claims that Chief Joe Hill removed Ridgeway from organizing the Citizen Police Academy program, which was a program she said she had successfully put together in the summer of 2018. Hill also told Ridgeway he was not happy with her filing the complaint and said he had to hire someone in the position that he trusted, according to the suit.
In January 2019, another position in Internal Affairs opened up, but the lawsuit states that HCPD and Hill refused to allow Ridgeway to apply for the position and it was instead given to a white man.
Then months after he was hired, Carpenter resigned from the inspector position. The lawsuit states that Carpenter’s position was filled by King Hemingway, who was not interviewed for the position.
The lawsuit shows that Ridgeway has filed three charges of discrimination with the HCPD with the EOCC. She has also received the right to sue on all three charges from the EOCC and the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission.
HCPD’s lawyer states in the response the claims made by Ridgeway be denied and dismissed in their entirety with prejudice.
