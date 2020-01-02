HCFR: 2 taken to hospital following roof collapse in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a roof collapse in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue were called around 1:50 p.m. to a reported structure collapse with entrapment on Big Barn Drive, which is appears to be at the Big Barn Center.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said the people inside the building were removed shortly after crews arrived on scene.
The victims’ injuries are non-life threatening, according to HCFR.
