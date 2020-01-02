Grand Strand gets head start on New Year’s resolutions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the sun set on the first day of 2020, many across the Grand Strand began working on their goals for the new decade.
“My New Year’s resolution is to learn a second language,” said Myrtle Beach local Rebecca Query, who says she’s been using a mobile app to practice Spanish.
“It sounds kind of corny, but my goal is to exercise more and eat less,” said Russ Tricoli on an afternoon walk in the Garden City area.
Though some who spoke with WMBF News about their resolutions were on the fast track to success, research shows an overwhelming amount of people ditch their goals before completing them.
“I never make one because I always break it," local Jenni Isenberg said.
Experts say the key to achieving those goals include starting small, seeking support from friends or family, and most importantly, remaining positive.
