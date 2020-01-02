FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth followed by wet, windy start to weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will bring a round of very changeable weather through the weekend with near record warmth, gusty winds, showers and falling temperatures all in the forecast.
Milder weather will gradually work into the region through the night and result slowly rising temperatures. Late evening temperatures in the middle to upper 50s will climb into the lower 60s by daybreak on Friday. A few sprinkles will be possible through the late evening, but most areas will stay dry.
Friday is shaping up to be a warm, windy and spring-like day. The record high temperature of 79 in Myrtle Beach is safe with a forecast of 73. However, Florence and Lumberton may very well tie or break record high temperatures as readings climb into the middle and upper 70s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday but very little rain is expected until a few showers start to move in by the afternoon. Winds will turn gusty at times by the late afternoon.
As a strong cold front moves closer to the region late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the risk of showers and gusty winds will increase. A band of showers and downpours will move across the region during Saturday morning. This line of showers will also bring a round of gusty winds that may briefly reach 35 to 40 mph Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay mild with readings in the upper 60s to near 70 Saturday morning.
As the front pushes off shore, the risk of showers will decrease through the day Saturday along with gradually clearing skies by the late afternoon. Winds will remain gusty and temperatures start to slowly fall by the mid to late afternoon as much colder weather returns.
