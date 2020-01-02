FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, showers and storms to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another day of seasonable temperatures before a drastic change arrives ahead of a cold front on Friday. If you are headed out the door early this morning, grab the jacket! It's another cold start with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s this morning. By this afternoon, we will look for temperatures to remain near normal with highs in the upper 50s. A few locations will make a run for 60 degrees today.
As the warm front slides through later this evening, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, especially along the I-95 corridor. We will remain dry on the beaches.
Temperatures tonight will be mild. A southwesterly wind will actually increase temperatures overnight tonight with mostly cloudy skies. As you wake up on Friday, you will notice a change. Breezy winds will greet you as you walk out the door with morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. This is the start of a warm surge of air that will bring in the chances for a few records to be broken.
The first half of Friday will be breezy, warm and featuring increasing clouds. The second half of the day is where the cold front will bring even stronger wind gusts of 30-40+ mph and the increasing rain chances. Rain chances will remain low for the beaches on Friday and not really climb until the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. For the Pee Dee, rain chances will increase Friday afternoon and be at their highest overnight, with lower chances for Saturday morning. The timing of the front is everything with this system.
Future radar gives us a great idea of the timing with this system. Remember, this is subject to change as we head into the next 36 hours before the front actually moves through.
Wind gusts along the front will be as high as 40-45+ mph at times. Even when the front moves through, gusty winds will still stick around for Saturday at 15-20 mph. While clearing skies take over Saturday afternoon, the cooler temperatures will settle in behind the front. Highs will only reach the lower 50s Sunday afternoon and stay cool into early next week.
