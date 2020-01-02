FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, showers and storms to end the week

The first half of Friday will be breezy, warm and featuring increasing clouds. The second half of the day is where the cold front will bring even stronger wind gusts of 30-40+ mph and the increasing rain chances. Rain chances will remain low for the beaches on Friday and not really climb until the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. For the Pee Dee, rain chances will increase Friday afternoon and be at their highest overnight, with lower chances for Saturday morning. The timing of the front is everything with this system.