Escape to Margaritaville: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band making stops in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Colonial Life Arena for one night only April 23 at 8 p.m. as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will also perform for one night only in North Charleston at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 16 at 8 p.m.
The long-awaited Margaritaville musical played on Broadway in New York, and features Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Volcano,” “Fins,” Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical was recently released.
Now, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is touring nationwide. The road production of the Broadway musical kicked off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, on Sept. 29, and will head to over 35 cities across the U.S. in the first year.
“This talented cast has been hand-selected to share and celebrate the story, music and lifestyle of this show on its first national tour,” Jimmy said.
“I am thrilled that this group of performers will transform theaters into Margaritaville each evening. Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time.”
Tickets for both performances go on sale Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit per customer. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
