Dillon man arrested for possessing crystal meth, heroin, according to authorities

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Robeson County on New Year’s Day ended with a Dillon man’s arrest on drug charges.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brandon Davis was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis was booked in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $531,000 bond.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators with the RCSO’s drug enforcement division and deputies conducted a traffic stop of a 2010 Ford Fusion on Highway 130 West in the Rowland community, the release stated.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators said they found and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, or crystal meth, a quantity of heroin and $2,100 in cash.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.