Body found in burning vehicle in Robeson County, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County say a body was found in a burning vehicle Wednesday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Greely Road in the Maxton area for reports of a car fire with a body inside, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
The RCSO homicide and arson divisions are investigating, the release states.
If you have any information on the case, call the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
