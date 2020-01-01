Year in Review: Hurricane-weary Carolinas have to deal with Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The hurricane-weary Carolinas were once again faced with another storm in 2019, the fifth year in a row that a hurricane has brought impacts to the region.
Dorian formed on Aug. 24 and gradually strengthened as it moved across the Atlantic, becoming a hurricane on Aug. 28.
The storm appeared to be one that could be a problem in the Carolinas from very early in its life cycle. Once again, residents in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee watched and waited to see what the hurricane would do.
On Aug. 31, Dorian became a Category 4 hurricane. One day later, on Sept. 1, it reached Category 5 intensity, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph while making landfall in Elbow Cay, Bahamas.
During the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 5, bands of showers and thunderstorms ahead of the storm's center produced over a dozen tornadoes across northeastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina
Three tornadoes touched down in Horry County alone: one in Socastee, one in Little River and another in North Myrtle Beach.
There was some levity during the storm, as a red Jeep that was left on the beach in Myrtle Beach during Dorian captured the attention of the nation.
When it was all said and done, there were no deaths in South Carolina as a result of Dorian.
