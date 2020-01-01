Year in Review: Father, son killed during robbery, shooting at Waccamaw Bingo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was typical night of fun at the Waccamaw Bingo, but in just a matter of seconds it turned tragic.
Back in July 26, on a Friday night, shots suddenly rang out inside the busy bingo hall along Belle Terre Boulevard.
“The only thing I see was firing. Then someone chased after the guy, shot him. He was still firing shots. Someone tried to catch him, but they were able to get out the back door,” said Brenda Huffman, who witnessed the shooting.
Huffman had been a regular at the Waccamaw Bingo Hall.
“It’s been a nice place to play bingo. Everyone’s nice and everything, but this is just terrible,” Huffman said.
Stephen Johnson Sr., 73, and Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46, owned the bingo hall. Police said they were shot and killed during the robbery.
“They didn’t deserve to die the way they died. They didn’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that,” said family friend Shelia Bryant.
In the days that followed, hundreds gathered outside the bingo hall to honor and remember the two men who were loved by so many.
“Every time I would walk in the door, I would walk up to his dad Steve who would sell the cards and while I was talking to Steve, Sparky would be in the booth calling the cards and he would always smile and wave at us,” said longtime friend David Williams.
Several days after the shooting, police arrested 29-year-old Derrick Rivera and 40-year-old Bradford Britton, both from Georgetown, in connection to the double murder.
Rivera is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Britton faces two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery.
“We’re going to get justice for this family, we will get justice,” Bryant said.
The Johnsons were both laid to rest in their hometown of Sumter.
Waccamaw Bingo has yet to reopen since the shooting and will most likely remain closed indefinitely.
Britton and Rivera remain behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
WMBF News will continue to follow this major story and will bring you updates in 2020.
