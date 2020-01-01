Report: Victim in deadly Pawleys Island shooting was arrested hours before for robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-released police report shows the victim in a deadly shooting actually robbed the teenager accused of killing him.
Georgetown County deputies responded to a report of a robbery on Dec. 11 at a home on Woodpecker Lane in Pawleys Island.
The police report lists 17-year-old Aiden Zasimovitch as the victim and 20-year-old Deondre Brown as the suspect.
It states that Brown pushed Zasimovitch to the ground, kicked him in the torso and took about one ounce of marijuana from Zasimovitch and left the scene.
Deputies were able to track down Brown and arrest him. He was charged with strong-armed robbery and drug possession.
Hours later, deputies were called to Martin Luther King Boulevard where Brown was found shot and killed.
Zasimovitch, Colby Barnes and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. All three are students at Waccamaw High School.
Zasimovitch is charged with murder armed robbery, Barnes is charged with strong-armed robbery and drug possession and the charges against the 15-year-old juvenile have not been released.
