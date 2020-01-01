One sent to hospital after early morning New Year’s Day Shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting incident at Derriere’s Gentleman’s Club on 804 Seaboard street.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called out to the scene at 1:45 a.m. on January 1st.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Vest said the scene is secure and the shooting is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call Myrtle Beach Police at (843) 918-1382.
Callers can remain anonymous.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest details.
