First responders took thousands of calls across Grand Strand in 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As South Carolina and Horry County grows, so do calls to first responders.
Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue said the took about 1,300 more calls last year than in 2018.
According to HCFR, they responded to more than 63,350 calls in 2019.
Crews with the Loris Fire Department said they had the busiest year since their formation.
Loris firefighters responded to more than a 2,260 incidents, which is 30 more than 2018 and 85 more than in 2017.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.