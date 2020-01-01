FIRST ALERT: New year begins clear and cool, big changes arrive this weekend

The first cold front of 2020 will bring a round of changeable weather from Friday through Sunday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will soar into the 70s on Friday with gusty winds and increasing cloud cover. The best chances for rain will not arrive until late Friday and into the morning hours on Saturday. Models this morning have actually moved the timing of the front a little further back. That's why you will see the greatest chance of rain now on Saturday morning for the Grand Strand.