FIRST ALERT: New year begins clear and cool, big changes arrive this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a clear and cool start to the first day of 2020 and the jacket will be needed throughout the day today as winds continue to blow in from the west/northwest.
While our morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, highs over the next two days will remain seasonable for this time of year.
Compared to our recent weather, the jacket will be needed throughout the day, especially in the mornings and evenings. Clear skies will stick around for today before clouds slowly increase late Thursday and into Friday.
The first cold front of 2020 will bring a round of changeable weather from Friday through Sunday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will soar into the 70s on Friday with gusty winds and increasing cloud cover. The best chances for rain will not arrive until late Friday and into the morning hours on Saturday. Models this morning have actually moved the timing of the front a little further back. That's why you will see the greatest chance of rain now on Saturday morning for the Grand Strand.
Despite the subtle timing differences, rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely late Friday and into Saturday. Along with the rain, the winds will be gusty, even when the cold front leaves the area. Falling temperatures are expected throughout the day on Saturday with gusty winds coming from the northwest. Morning temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, turning into the upper 60s by the afternoon and quickly falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s by the overnight hours.
That cool air will stick around just in time for Sunday.
