FIRST ALERT: New year begins clear and cool, big changes arrive this weekend

FIRST ALERT: New year begins clear and cool, big changes arrive this weekend
It's a cool start to the New Year and these cold overnight temperatures look to continue until the warmer air arrives later this week.
By Andrew Dockery | January 1, 2020 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated January 1 at 4:10 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a clear and cool start to the first day of 2020 and the jacket will be needed throughout the day today as winds continue to blow in from the west/northwest.

It's a cool start to the New Year and these cold overnight temperatures look to continue until the warmer air arrives later this week.
It's a cool start to the New Year and these cold overnight temperatures look to continue until the warmer air arrives later this week.

While our morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, highs over the next two days will remain seasonable for this time of year.

Highs will be just above where they should be for this time of year for the next two days. This is still cool compared to where we have been.
Highs will be just above where they should be for this time of year for the next two days. This is still cool compared to where we have been. (Source: WMBF)

Compared to our recent weather, the jacket will be needed throughout the day, especially in the mornings and evenings. Clear skies will stick around for today before clouds slowly increase late Thursday and into Friday.

The big changes arrive to the forecast with a warm and breezy Friday, turning rainy and windy by the evening and overnight hours.
The big changes arrive to the forecast with a warm and breezy Friday, turning rainy and windy by the evening and overnight hours. (Source: WMBF)

The first cold front of 2020 will bring a round of changeable weather from Friday through Sunday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will soar into the 70s on Friday with gusty winds and increasing cloud cover. The best chances for rain will not arrive until late Friday and into the morning hours on Saturday. Models this morning have actually moved the timing of the front a little further back. That's why you will see the greatest chance of rain now on Saturday morning for the Grand Strand.

The cold front will slide through early on Saturday and continue to bring the breezy winds. Highs will drop from the 70s to lower 50s by Sunday.
The cold front will slide through early on Saturday and continue to bring the breezy winds. Highs will drop from the 70s to lower 50s by Sunday.

Despite the subtle timing differences, rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely late Friday and into Saturday. Along with the rain, the winds will be gusty, even when the cold front leaves the area. Falling temperatures are expected throughout the day on Saturday with gusty winds coming from the northwest. Morning temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, turning into the upper 60s by the afternoon and quickly falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s by the overnight hours.

That cool air will stick around just in time for Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.