Authorities trying to find vintage signs stolen from a Georgetown County restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of vintage signs being stolen from a Georgetown County restaurant.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the large vintage Gulf, Pure and ESSO gasoline signs were taken from the Litchfield Fish House Restaurant, which is located in the 13000 block of Ocean Highway.
The restaurant’s owner said the signs were stolen between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
