Georgetown County deputies search for man facing child sex charge
Rhett Tison (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | December 31, 2019 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 5:21 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man who is facing child sex crimes.

Authorities said 51-year-old Rhett Haskell Tison is wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said he has family in the Pawleys Island area and in North Carolina.

He is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 201 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

