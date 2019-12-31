Georgetown County deputies search for man facing child sex charge

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man who is facing child sex crimes.
Authorities said 51-year-old Rhett Haskell Tison is wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The sheriff’s office said he has family in the Pawleys Island area and in North Carolina.
He is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 201 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
