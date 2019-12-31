Store clerk assaulted in robbery at Pee Dee Dollar General store, police say

Store clerk assaulted in robbery at Pee Dee Dollar General store, police say
(Source: Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff | December 31, 2019 at 7:25 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 7:26 AM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Timmonsville are investigating a robbery Monday night.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident happened at Dollar General on Highway 76. Officers were dispatched to the call at 9:55 p.m., he added.

Two male suspects assaulted the clerk and fled the business with an unknown amount of money, according to Brown.

A tracking team with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but police believe the suspects had a getaway vehicle nearby.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on the case.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.