Store clerk assaulted in robbery at Pee Dee Dollar General store, police say

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Timmonsville are investigating a robbery Monday night.
According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident happened at Dollar General on Highway 76. Officers were dispatched to the call at 9:55 p.m., he added.
Two male suspects assaulted the clerk and fled the business with an unknown amount of money, according to Brown.
A tracking team with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, but police believe the suspects had a getaway vehicle nearby.
Stay with WMBF News for updates on the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.