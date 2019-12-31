Statesboro man arrested for stabbing dog to death

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has arrested and charged a man with animal cruelty after police say he stabbed his sister’s dog to death.
According to the police department, officers responded to a domestic dispute call at an apartment in The Village at Mill Creek on East Main Street on Dec. 27.
When officers arrived, they found blood throughout the apartment, according to a news release from SPD. The female complainant told officers that her brother, 35-year-old Kyle Cherry, had been arguing with her when her dog intervened in the argument and bit Cherry on the arm.
According to police, the female separated the dog and Cherry. Cherry then retrieved a box cutter from his room and used it to severely injure the animal. Officers state that the dog had multiple cuts and died as officers arrived.
Witness told police that Cherry had been physically violent towards the dog in the past.
Cherry was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for the minor bites he had sustained as well as cuts made by the box cutter to his own hands.
Cherry has been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
The dog was turned over to Bulloch County Animal Control for mandatory disease testing.
Anyone with further information on this case should contact Detective Winskey at 912-764-9911.
