Robeson County deputies arrest 37 people during Operation Hindsight 2020

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had a busy end to the last day of 2019.
Robeson County deputies, along with the assistance of the Eastern District of North Carolina United States Marshal Service, served multiple warrants on Tuesday throughout the county during Operation Hindsight 2020. They were able to arrest 37 people.
“We wanted to end the year with the same aggressive yet professional approach as we begin 2020. If you have outstanding criminal warrants or partake in criminal activity, expect to see us soon. Operation Hindsight 2020 is an expression that indicates you should have known that your criminal actions would result in consequences,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The warrants consisted of several charges that include involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder and cockfighting.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office provided details on a few of the arrests.
Brenda and Carey Walters were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 73-year-old Esta Currier.
Deputies responded to a dog attack on Dec. 10, 2018, in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road. Authorities said Currier was found dead from injuries she sustained during the attack. They also said that Currier’s two grandchildren, a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old, were also hurt in the dog attack. They were taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence and treated for their injuries.
The Walters were placed in custody at Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
In a separate case, authorities arrested Anthony Brooks in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday morning on Prospect Road.
Investigators said they found a 28-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds along Island Grove Road. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Brooks is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.
Here is the list of people arrested along with their charges:
- Brenda Walters - Involuntary manslaughter
- Carey Walters - Involuntary manslaughter
- Anthony Ray Brooks - Attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Williams Paul Hunt - Assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury
- Donald Ellison - Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, maintaining a drug vehicle, probation violation, larceny and resisting arrest
- Kenneth McDonald - Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe passing on yellow line
- Timothy Bailey - Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy and larceny
- Christopher R. Brooks - Breaking and entering (2 counts) and larceny after breaking and entering
- Antaries E. Bryan - Cockfighting
- Charles Devan Locklear - Cockfighting
- Valisa K. Jacobs - Misdemeanor Larceny failure to appear (2 counts)
- Kennan Hunt - Obtaining property by false pretense, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor larceny
- Shaniya McKoy - Forgery and uttering (2 counts) and obtaining property by false pretense
- James Ray Jacobs - Breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering
- David Oxendine - Breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering
- Matthew Merritt - Possession of firearm by a convicted felon and Larceny of firearm
- Terry L. Chavis - Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Clara L. Rogers - Larceny of firearm and misdemeanor larceny
- Sheila L. Locklear - Larceny of firearm and misdemeanor larceny
- Brandon D. McMillian - Possession of weapon by a prisoner
- Dakota Jones - Possession of weapon by a prisoner
- Javaras Hammonds - Possession of weapon by a prisoner
- Estella Kersey - Breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and communicating threats
- Julious Jr. Oxendine - Cockfighting
- Christopher A. Brayboy - Cockfighting
- David Ray Carter - Cockfighting
- Jeffery A. Locklear - Assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), simple assault (2 counts), injury to personal property, assault by pointing a gun and second-degree trespassing
- Raylynn L. Bell - Misdemeanor larceny
- Cameron Calhoun - Misdemeanor larceny
- Tammy Locklear - Tampering with an automobile
- Danny Howard - Failure to pay child support
- Austin Blue - Injury to personal property and first-degree trespassing
- David Welch - Communicating threats (2 counts)
- Joe Brena - Communicating threats failure to appear
- Kendrick Mitchell - Harassing phone calls
- Terry S. Campbell - Failure to do work after being paid
- Holly Page - Larceny (2 counts), unauthorized use of motor vehicle and resisting a public officer
