Report: Shots fired at security guard after Christmas Day bar fight in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a bar in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.
Officers were called on Christmas Day to a bar along Socastee Boulevard for a shooting.
A security guard told officers that a fight had broken out at the bar. He said he stopped the fight but the suspect who was “being jumped” went to his car and got a gun.
The police report states that the suspect fired shots at the security guard as he was driving away.
The security guard told officers that he fired back as the car drove away.
There were no reported injuries from the shooting.
No arrests have been made in the case.
