Police make arrest in Myrtle Beach shooting that left one injured

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Myrtle Beach.
Around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers heard gunshots while on a traffic stop near 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Officers were then led to the 200 block of Cedar Street where multiple shell casings were found, according to a police report.
One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said.
Online records show Marcus Xavier Peele, 20, was taken into custody the same day of the shooting and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.
WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police for more information on the case.
