Loris police search for truck connected to home invasion

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police are asking the community for help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to a home invasion.
Officers said on Dec. 26, they responded to a home invasion on Walnut Street. They said the victim was hurt during the incident.
A suspect vehicle was identified, and it appears to be a Ford truck with green and silver/champagne colors.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000 and speak with Detective E. Stevens. Callers can remain anonymous.
