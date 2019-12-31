ICE: Charleston Co. suspect accused of sexually assaulting 4th grade girl is illegal alien

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement say a man accused of sexually assaulting a 4th grade girl in Charleston County is an illegal alien.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshals Office arrested 29-year-old Carlos Bartolo Rios and charged him with sexually assaulting a girl at an address in North Charleston.
On Tuesday, ICE officials said they lodged an immigration detainer for Rios and will seek to take the man into custody after he is released for his accused crimes in Charleston County.
“This case is an excellent example of ICE’s ongoing focus to prioritize its immigration enforcement efforts toward unlawfully present foreign nationals who pose a clear threat to public safety,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta Acting Field Office Director John Tsoukaris. “Despite attempts by some to confuse the public, ICE does not conduct any type of random or indiscriminate enforcement and the agency’s targeted enforcement efforts make communities safer for all persons whatever their immigration status may be.”
According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 30, the victim told a school counselor that Rios had touched her on her private area.
The affidavit states that on Nov. 11, during an interview at the Dee Norton Center, the child went into detail about the sexual assault which included Rios penetrating her.
The affidavit stated Rios also showed her sex videos and that he told her not to tell anyone.
