HUD awards Myrtle Beach Housing Authority nearly $70K

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach will receive nearly $70,000 to help families reach self-sufficiency.
The federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the award Tuesday.
It’s a portion of nearly $80 million that’s awarded nationally as part of the agency’s effort to help participants reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.
HUD said the money will go to help participants further their education, gain marketable skills and increase income potential through new employment or by advancing in their current workplace.
“HUD is committed to working with our local partners to connect families with the opportunities and support they need to succeed at every level,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
Agencies in South Carolina will receive a total of $597,191 with the most, $109,352, going to the Housing Authority of the City of Columbia.
North Carolina will receive more than $3 million, with the Housing Authority of the Town of Laurinburg receiving $52,500.00.
For a full breakdown of the grants awarded go to the Housing and Urban Development’s website here.
