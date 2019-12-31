Grand Strand leaders set goals, visions for 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year is just around the corner and leaders in our area have some resolutions they’re making for 2020.
County and city leaders said a major priority is public safety.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said in a statement to WMBF News they have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.
Casey said with the recent acceptance of the FEMA SAFER grant, and the continued support of citizens and county council, the organization has been able to hire more than 30 new firefighter/EMT’s to serve the public.
“By approximately mid-year 2020, we’ll have more career firefighter/EMT’s across the County than we’ve ever had before,” he said.
Casey said they’re also looking at the addition of new boat resources to better respond to calls on Horry County’s bodies of water. He said as for actual fire stations, work to improve Station 13 is expected to begin this year, and this will help them serve the Longs community.
He also said they’ll continue to install smoke alarms on a day-to-day basis, as well as quarterly smoke alarm blitz installs.
Horry County Police Department also has a full year ahead of them, with a ton of growth, community engagement, and law enforcement partnership in the plans.
HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said in a statement to WMBF News another new class of recruits will begin their service in January, and the department will start implementing new and innovative training opportunities for existing officers over the next year.
“HCPD will be working to continue to grow the agency, to include the future addition of a fifth police precinct and staffing increases for sworn and non-sworn personnel," Moskov said. “At the backbone of this expansion will be enhanced crime analytics and intel-led policing concepts and practices, which define where and what is needed, and how we can help.”
She also said citizen reporting tools and community engagement campaigns that were introduced in 2019, including CopLogic Incident Reporting, Neighbors App, Coffee with a Cop, and ‘Beep Before You Sleep,’ will continue in the new year with hopes of further expansion.
She said HCPD seeks to continue to grow and expand partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
Myrtle Beach police said their goal is to to be engaged with the community and create partnerships with businesses in the city.
“Technology, new officers and the biggest thing for us is partnership with our community," Cpl. Tom Vest said. "Between the business community, our local, state and federal law enforcement and just members of the community who are out there and seeing things and reporting it to us, that has just been the biggest thing and we look forward to continuing that for the next year.”
We also took to our Facebook page asking you all what you’d like to see. One viewer commented they’d like to see more officers on Ocean Boulevard, another saying safety at night.
Another thing many residents would like to see is cleaning up the area, which is something Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said is a big priority.
“Citywide beautification, making sure that our gateways look the best that they can, and our planted areas and our medians, the sidewalks, just really looking at what we have and making sure it’s the best it can possibly be,” Bethune said.
There were also a few comments on roads and development projects.
For Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, he said both are a priority for him. We spoke with him about the Ride III project and its progress.
“This time we’re going much faster, the revenue is coming in a lot faster than we thought it would be coming in so we’re way ahead of the game as far as that’s concerned," Vaught said. "And so, we’re not having to slow down, the only thing that’s slowing us down is the actual process of building these roads.”
The city of North Myrtle Beach also has a lot in store for the upcoming year, with an expansion project of the sports complex, almost doubling the size.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said they are planning the construction of another stormwater outfall in the Cherry Grove area.
“Which is going to help tremendously with the flooding on 11th Avenue, which has always been a problem around 11th Avenue North and it’s going to help with the drainage and the Cherry Grove marsh,” Hatley said.
There were also a few comments on our Facebook post about wanting to bring a casino to the area.
We asked about the possibility of something new, besides the Big "M" Casino boat, and both city and county officials said it’s not something on their radar.
