Florence police searching for 16-year-old missing since October

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are continuing to search for a missing teenager.
According to a news release from Florence police, 16-year-old Andre Lil- Anson Jackson was last seen on Oct. 27 running away from his home in the 700 block of Mechanic Street.
Jackson was last seen wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Police said he also had a black cast on his arm.
If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.