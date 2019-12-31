Florence County deputies respond to person barricaded inside home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a person barricaded inside a home.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said they were called Tuesday afternoon to Spring Branch Road.
Kirby said that it started as a domestic issue and escalated into a hostage situation. He said that the Special Response Team is on the way to the scene.
WMBF News reporter Nia Watson is also headed to the scene to gather more information.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.