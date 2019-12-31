FIRST ALERT: Cooler & seasonable weather for the New Year

FIRST ALERT: Cooler & seasonable weather for the New Year
By Andrew Dockery | December 31, 2019 at 4:07 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 4:07 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a clear and cooler start to your morning as you are preparing for those end of the year plans. That cold front moved through our area overnight and brought a change in winds and a change in the temperatures not only for the morning but for the afternoon today as well.

Highs will be cooler today with clear skies. Look for temperatures to only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s today with a breezy wind out of the west throughout the day, making it feel even cooler at times.

It's a cool night tonight with clear skies as we ring in 2020.
If you are headed out for those New Year Eve plans tonight, bring the jacket! By the time we hit midnight, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s along the beaches and the low-mid 40s in the Pee Dee. It'll be a clear, dry and cool start to 2020 for all the celebrations tonight.

Temperatures will remain seasonable until our next system brings in warmth for Friday.
Seasonable temperatures will continue on New Year's Day with highs in the mid-upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. That first big cold front of 202 will hold off until Friday and bring another round of changeable weather for those weekend plans.

We are dry through Thursday. Our next system does not arrive until Friday and into Saturday.
Temperatures will climb into the 70s once again on Friday as the clouds increase ahead of the cold front. As the front moves closers, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop by Friday afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will increase late on Friday and into the overnight hours.

After the rain on Friday and early Saturday, breezy and cool weather will return for Saturday afternoon.
The latest model data suggests the rain chances sticking around a little bit longer through Saturday morning before leaving the area and bringing the cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday.

