FIRST ALERT: Cooler & seasonable weather for the New Year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a clear and cooler start to your morning as you are preparing for those end of the year plans. That cold front moved through our area overnight and brought a change in winds and a change in the temperatures not only for the morning but for the afternoon today as well.
Highs will be cooler today with clear skies. Look for temperatures to only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s today with a breezy wind out of the west throughout the day, making it feel even cooler at times.
If you are headed out for those New Year Eve plans tonight, bring the jacket! By the time we hit midnight, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s along the beaches and the low-mid 40s in the Pee Dee. It'll be a clear, dry and cool start to 2020 for all the celebrations tonight.
Seasonable temperatures will continue on New Year's Day with highs in the mid-upper 50s and plenty of sunshine. That first big cold front of 202 will hold off until Friday and bring another round of changeable weather for those weekend plans.
Temperatures will climb into the 70s once again on Friday as the clouds increase ahead of the cold front. As the front moves closers, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop by Friday afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will increase late on Friday and into the overnight hours.
The latest model data suggests the rain chances sticking around a little bit longer through Saturday morning before leaving the area and bringing the cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday.
