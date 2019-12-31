FIRST ALERT: Clear and cool to ring in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures will stick around through the start of the New Year.
If your New Year’s Eve plans take you outside tonight - grab the jacket. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the lower and middle 40s by the stroke of midnight. With a lingering breeze at times, the wind chill will occasionally drop into the upper 30s.
By sunrise on New Years Day, temperatures will range from the upper 30s inland to near 40 on the beaches.
Wednesday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.
The first cold front of 2020 will bring a round of changeable weather from Friday through Sunday.
Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar into the 70s on Friday with a gusty wind and increasing clouds. By Friday evening, rain chances will increase as the front moves closer. By Friday night, showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely.
The showers will linger into the early morning hours of Saturday before ending. Mild weather will be replaced by slowly falling temperatures on Saturday with a gusty wind. Morning temperatures in the 60s to near 70 will slowly fall through 60s and into the 50s by the late afternoon.
By Sunday, clear skies will return with cooler afternoon readings in the lower 50s.
