Year in Review: Murrells Inlet woman accused of concealing husband’s death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As 2019 wraps up, WMBF News is looking back at some of the biggest stories staff covered this year.
Back in March, 85-year-old Hubert Clodfelter was reported missing out of Georgetown County. His wife, Irene Clodfelter, 75, did not provide any information to investigators that was deemed helpful and misled them several times, according to arrest warrants.
Roughly two months later, on May 28, Irene Clodfelter found her husband’s body under his beach home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park.
“The defendant [Irene Clodfelter], believing that her son was responsible for this crime, attempted to conceal this crime by wrapping the victim’s body in plastic and wrapping tape around the plastic,” arrest warrants state.
Investigators allege Irene Clodfelter then left her husband’s body under the porch and left the area.
Irene Clodfelter was subsequently charged with accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains. Hubert Clodfelter’s daughters were in the courtroom for her initial bond hearing.
“My heart aches with pain. My heart also aches with anger,” one of the daughters said.
Court records show the desecration charge was dismissed in September. In his order of dismissal, Associate Chief Magistrate William Hutson stated he found no evidence to support the desecration charge.
Clodfelter still faces the accessory after the fact to murder charge in Horry County, as well as two counts of obstruction of justice in Georgetown County, online court records show.
WMBF News will continue to keep you updated on the case as we head into 2020.
