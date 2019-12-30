Surveillance photos released of Concord Mills shooting ‘person of interest’

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are asking for the public’s help identifying who they call a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl and left two other teenagers injured Saturday at Concord Mills mall.
The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. outside Dave & Buster’s on Concord Mills Boulevard.
A man wearing a red and white checkered hoodie was seen on surveillance shortly before the shooting, displaying a firearm in the Concord Mills parking lot. Witnesses said a short time later he fired the gun in the direction of Dave & Buster’s.
Avenanna Propst, of Concord, was shot and died at the scene. Two boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were shot and injured. Police say the teen boys are “lucky to be alive."
Though the photos lack clarity, police hope the uniqueness of the hoodie may lead someone to being able to identify the shooter.
Officials say Propst is related to 31-year-old Derron Jordan, who was killed in a shooting just hours earlier in a Concord neighborhood.
Police have not said whether they believe the two killings are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-Crime.
