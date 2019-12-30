Residents talk 2020 wish list for the Grand Strand

Residents talk 2020 wish list for the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach beach shot (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | December 30, 2019 at 11:19 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 11:19 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With the start of each new year, “change” is one of the buzzwords thrown out most often

2020 is just days away, and residents along the Grand Strand are talking about what changes they’d like to see in the new year.

Viewers posted their wishlist items to the WMBF News Facebook page.

“Fix roads. New roads are always fixed, yet old ones never are,” one person commented. “Repaint road lines.”

Another viewer asked for better planning and stricter codes for new developments, and that developers should be required to pay for egress to their developments.

A few viewers asked that the Pavilion, which was formerly housed on 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, be brought back.

WE WANT TO KNOW: As we head into 2020, what are some things you’d like to see happen along the Grand Strand in the new year? Let us know in the comments section. http://bit.ly/36b5ZJk

Posted by WMBF News on Monday, December 30, 2019

WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman will look at what city leaders want to see in 2020. She’ll have that report starting Monday at 5.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.