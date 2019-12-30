Residents talk 2020 wish list for the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With the start of each new year, “change” is one of the buzzwords thrown out most often
2020 is just days away, and residents along the Grand Strand are talking about what changes they’d like to see in the new year.
Viewers posted their wishlist items to the WMBF News Facebook page.
“Fix roads. New roads are always fixed, yet old ones never are,” one person commented. “Repaint road lines.”
Another viewer asked for better planning and stricter codes for new developments, and that developers should be required to pay for egress to their developments.
A few viewers asked that the Pavilion, which was formerly housed on 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, be brought back.
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman will look at what city leaders want to see in 2020. She’ll have that report starting Monday at 5.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.