Redskins fire President Bruce Allen, eye Ron Rivera to coach

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen has been fired after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the NFL team once coached by his father.
The Redskins never won a playoff game during Allen's time as owner Daniel Snyder's right-hand man.
They made the playoffs only twice and only once won as many as 10 games in a season. This season's team went 3-13.
Allen's tenure had plenty of defeats on the field and public relations disasters off it.
There could be another important move soon. Ron Rivera, fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, was visiting the Redskins today.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.