Redskins fire President Bruce Allen, eye Ron Rivera to coach
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) (Source: Brian Blanco)
December 30, 2019 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 11:42 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen has been fired after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the NFL team once coached by his father.

The Redskins never won a playoff game during Allen's time as owner Daniel Snyder's right-hand man.

They made the playoffs only twice and only once won as many as 10 games in a season. This season's team went 3-13.

Allen's tenure had plenty of defeats on the field and public relations disasters off it.

There could be another important move soon. Ron Rivera, fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, was visiting the Redskins today.

