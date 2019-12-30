Pastor: 15-year-old arrested, charged with setting fires inside Georgetown County church

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) – The pastor of a Georgetown County church confirmed that a 15-year-old confessed to setting fires inside the building.
Pastor Deshawn Rouse said that the State Law Enforcement Division called him and said that the teen was arrested Monday afternoon in Andrews and will be charged with arson.
The teen is accused of setting fires inside the Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Church on Sunday, Dec. 22. Rouse said the area where the fires were set was used for church gatherings, community events and also served as a youth ministry.
Rouse said he has seen the juvenile around the church every now and then but is not a regular member. He would not comment on a motive in the case.
SLED is expected to release more information on the arrest Monday night or Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.