Missing Wilmington teen could be in Charlotte, Jacksonville, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teenage girl.
Tiya Scott, 14, was last seen Sunday in the 200 block of South 17th Street getting into a black four-door sedan with an unknown male driver.
She was wearing light blue jeans, a white t-shirt with words on it, a silver necklace, and a silver charm bracelet. She was carrying a bag with pink and blue stripes, a black backpack, and several clear bags of clothing.
Scott’s family believes she may be headed to Charlotte or Jacksonville.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.
