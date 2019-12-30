Man accused of killing father-in-law during domestic incident at SC home

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a domestic-related dispute in Cheraw has been identified by deputies as 60-year-old Lanie Wayne Jacobs.
Deputies say Jacobs was killed by his son-in-law, Michael Winters Hutson, in a home on Catham Lake Lane. Hutson’s wife and kids were reportedly at the home at the time of the shooting.
Officials say Hutson did attempt life-saving measures on Jacobs but was unsuccessful.
Hutson was arrested at the scene and is charged with murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
No further information has been released.
