Judge denies bond for second suspect in beloved Dillon County store owner’s murder

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The second suspect arrested in connection to a Dillon County store owner’s death won’t be getting out of jail at this time.
Joshua Manning is charged with murder in the death of J.W. Bailey.
A magistrate judge on Monday denied bond for the 19-year-old. It’s because a county statute prevents him from setting a bond due to the seriousness of the charges. A bond hearing in circuit court is set for Jan. 13.
Manning was arrested at a hotel on West Lucas Street just before noon on Sunday.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said authorities received a tip that Manning was at the hotel and were able to “hit the room with the necessary force to make a safe arrest.”
William Mason, 20, is also charged with murder in the case.
Investigators believe the two killed Bailey during a robbery at his convenience store earlier this month on Highway 301, just south of Dillon.
J.W. Bailey had owned the store for more than 40 years and had spent 50 years with the Dillon Fire Department.
